Jackson Wolf, Ryan Bergert Ink Deals with Padres

A pair of Mountaineers are officially in the Padres organization.
Four West Virginia pitchers were selected in this year's MLB Draft and two of them - Jackson Wolf and Ryan Bergert - have made it official by signing with the San Diego Padres. 

Despite not having overpowering stuff, Wolf was selected in the 4th round (129th overall). He does a great job of mixing up his pitches, hitting his spots, and staying away from a hitter's hot spot. The big lefty ended his WVU career with a 3.62 ERA and 205 career strikeouts. Wolf's draft stock continued to climb since the beginning of last season when he really started to find his groove but what could have sealed the deal for being a top 5 round pick was his dominant performance in the Big 12 Conference tournament against Texas. In that game, Wolf pitched a complete game throwing nearly 140 pitches. He struck out seven, walked five, allowed five hits, and just one run. 

As for Bergert, he was forced to miss the entire season due to injury but put on a show during his first two seasons with the Mountaineers. For his career, Bergert posted a 4-1 record, a 2.30 ERA, and struck out 68 batters to just 19 walks in 58.2 innings pitched. Had Bergert chose to return to West Virginia, there's no doubt that he would have been the ace of the pitching staff. For him to miss the entire season and still be selected early in the draft in the 6th round, shows the type of potential he has. 

