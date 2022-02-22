BREAKING: Jevon Carter Expected to Sign with a Title Contender

The former Mountaineer has a new home in the NBA.

Just one day after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets, former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter is expected to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Carter appeared in 46 games this season with the Nets averaging 3.6 points, 1.5 rebonds, 1.1 assists, and 0.3 steals per game. In his last game with the team, Carter posted 14 points in 19 minutes in a loss to the Washington Wizards.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.