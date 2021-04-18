Jevon Carter Has Big Night in Suns Loss to Spurs

The former Mountaineer was a big part of the Suns offense on Saturday night.

For the first time in over a week, the Phoenix Suns lost a game as they fell to the San Antonio Spurs by a 111-85 score on Saturday night.

Phoenix had an off night offensively especially from their two stars in the backcourt Devin Booker and Chris Paul who only combined for 21 points on 9/28 shooting. Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter ended up leading the Suns in points on the night with 17 connecting on 7 of his 11 shot attempts including 3/7 from the three-point line.

Carter's updated averages for the 2020-21 season:

PPG: 3.8

RPG: 1.5

APG: 1.2

SPG: 0.4

FG%: 42%

3FG: 37%

Carter and the Suns will be back in action Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks (35-21) at 8 p.m. EST.

