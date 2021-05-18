Sports Illustrated home
Jevon Carter Set to Make NBA Playoff Run with the Phoenix Suns

The former Mountaineer is chasing his first NBA ring.
Author:
Publish date:

Last year, the Phoenix Suns caught everyone's attention by going 8-0 in the NBA bubble but unfortunately, they were not able to clinch a spot in the playoffs in the Western Conference. They did however carry that momentum over into the 2020-21 season and finished with a 51-21 record and captured the No. 2 seed in the West.

Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter contributed off the bench and averaged 4.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.5 steals per game. Carter also shot 42% from the field and 37% from three-point range in an average of 12 minutes per game. In the final game of the regular season, the Suns decided to rest several of their star players which gave Carter a chance to start and see a big increase in minutes against the San Antonio Spurs. Carter got off to a slow start with just five points in the first half but finished the game with a near triple-double registering 19 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists in 44 minutes of action.

Now that the Suns are moving into the playoffs, Carter will revert back to his role off the bench and see a few minutes here and there while the starters will see the overwhelming majority of minutes. The opponent and date for the Suns' first series in the playoffs is TBD. The Lakers, Warriors, Grizzlies, and Spurs will be playing in the play-in games.

