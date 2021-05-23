Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Jevon Carter Set to Take On LeBron James, Lakers in NBA Playoffs

Former West Virginia star Jevon Carter begins quest for his first NBA ring.
Author:
Publish date:

The Phoenix Suns had a terrific year finishing with a 51-21 record and earning the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. During the round of play-in games, the Lakers took down the Warriors 103-100 to clinch the No. 7 seed in the West.

Sunday evening, the Suns and Lakers will meet for game one of the 1st round at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter could see some playing time off the bench but will likely see limited playing time. That said, his defensive prowess could open the door for him to see more action than other bench players throughout the playoffs. 

In the final game of the regular season, Carter was inserted into the starting lineup and nearly recorded a triple-double as he netted 19 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. 

Carter's 2020-21 averages:

PPG: 4.1

RPG: 1.5 

APG: 1.2

SPG: 0.5

MPG: 12.0

FG %: 42%

3FG %: 37%

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jevon Carter Set to Take On LeBron James, Lakers in NBA Playoffs

Zach Mesidor, Zach Frazier (54)
Football

Projecting the WVU Starting Offensive Line

Screen Shot 2021-05-22 at 9.39.02 AM
noncategorized

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

WVU guard Kysre Gondrezick
Mountaineers in the Pros

Kysre Gondrezick's Stats in Loss to Atlanta

USATSI_14920378_168388579_lowres
Football

See Where CBS Sports Ranked Neal Brown Among Power Five Coaches

Screen Shot 2021-05-22 at 9.39.02 AM
Football

Daikiel Shorts Jr. Gets 1st Shot as a College Coach

USATSI_15137378_168388579_lowres
Football

10 Mountaineers Named to Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big 12 Squad

Untitled design
noncategorized

Chase Harler & Will Grier Team Up to Bring Two-Day Camp to Wheeling