Jevon Carter Set to Take On LeBron James, Lakers in NBA Playoffs

The Phoenix Suns had a terrific year finishing with a 51-21 record and earning the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. During the round of play-in games, the Lakers took down the Warriors 103-100 to clinch the No. 7 seed in the West.

Sunday evening, the Suns and Lakers will meet for game one of the 1st round at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter could see some playing time off the bench but will likely see limited playing time. That said, his defensive prowess could open the door for him to see more action than other bench players throughout the playoffs.

In the final game of the regular season, Carter was inserted into the starting lineup and nearly recorded a triple-double as he netted 19 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists.

Carter's 2020-21 averages:

PPG: 4.1

RPG: 1.5

APG: 1.2

SPG: 0.5

MPG: 12.0

FG %: 42%

3FG %: 37%

