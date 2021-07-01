Jevon Carter, Suns Advance to NBA Finals

Carter becomes the 5th WVU alum to reach the NBA Finals.

The Phoenix Suns closed out the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night with a 130-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, advancing them to the NBA Finals.

In the closing minutes of the game, Suns head coach Monty Williams inserted former WVU guard Jevon Carter into the game and he knocked down his only shot attempt, finishing the night with two points.

Jevon Carter becomes the 5th former Mountaineer to ever reach the NBA Finals joining Hot Rod Hundley (Lakers - 1959, 1962, 1963), Fritz Williams (Bucks - 1974), Jerome Anderson (Celtics - 1976), and Jerry West (1962, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973).

The Suns will have home court in the NBA Finals and will await the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.