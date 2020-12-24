Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Jevon Carter's Stats in Season-Opening Win Over Mavericks

It was a quiet night for JC, but don't expect that to be the norm.
The 2020-21 NBA season is officially underway and former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter and the Phoenix Suns opened up their campaign with a 106-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Carter saw 14 minutes of action and finished the game scoreless from the field on 0-3 shooting with all three shots coming from three-point land. Although Carter was held scoreless, he did dish out two assists and snatched two rebounds in the win.

It may not have been the best outing Jevon Carter has had as a pro, but it is the first game of the season and every team is just trying to feel out which combinations to use together at the beginning of the year. There are some new pieces this year at Phoenix and one, in particular, could help Carter's development - veteran guard Chris Paul. 

Following the 2019-20 season, Carter became a restricted free agent but opted to return to Phoenix on a three-year, $11.5 million deal. This shows the Suns have faith in Carter's future and believe that he can be a productive guard off their bench.

Carter and the Suns are back in action this Saturday at 10 p.m. as they take on the Sacramento Kings.

