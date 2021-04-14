Jevon Carter's Stats in the Win Over Heat

The former Mountaineer produced quality minutes once again on Tuesday night.

The Phoenix Suns took care of business on Tuesday night as they cruised to their 39th victory of the season by defeating the Miami Heat, 106-86.

The Suns' bench had a terrific night and carried the load by scoring 65 points. Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter finished the night with nine points on 3/7 shooting (all from three) and also collected two rebounds and one assist. He saw 21 minutes of playing time.

Carter's updated averages for the 2020-21 season:

PPG: 3.3

RPG: 1.5

APG: 1.2

SPG: 0.4

FG%: 39%

3FG: 35%

Carter and the Suns will be back in action on Thursday night at 10 p.m. EST as they play host to the Sacramento Kings.

