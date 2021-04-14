Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Jevon Carter's Stats in the Win Over Heat

The former Mountaineer produced quality minutes once again on Tuesday night.
Author:
Publish date:

The Phoenix Suns took care of business on Tuesday night as they cruised to their 39th victory of the season by defeating the Miami Heat, 106-86.

The Suns' bench had a terrific night and carried the load by scoring 65 points. Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter finished the night with nine points on 3/7 shooting (all from three) and also collected two rebounds and one assist. He saw 21 minutes of playing time.

Carter's updated averages for the 2020-21 season:

PPG: 3.3

RPG: 1.5

APG: 1.2

SPG: 0.4

FG%: 39%

3FG: 35%

Carter and the Suns will be back in action on Thursday night at 10 p.m. EST as they play host to the Sacramento Kings. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15891676_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jevon Carter's Stats in the Win Over Heat

Taijh Alston
Football

WVU Lands in the ESPN FPI Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Screen Shot 2021-04-13 at 12.52.03 PM
Football

CO-OC Chad Scott's Evaluation of Each Running Back on the WVU Roster

USATSI_15337775_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jevon Carter's Stats in Win Over Rockets

Screen Shot 2021-04-12 at 2.53.56 PM
Recruiting

2022 OL Jackson Pruitt Tabs WVU High on His List Following Visit

Coach Jeff Koonz
Football

WATCH: LB Coach Jeff Koonz Details Depth at LB and Breaks Down Special Teams

Coach Chad Scott
Football

WATCH: RB Coach Chad Scott Discuss Depth, Leddie Browns Next Step & More

Aug 28, 2020; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Jedd Gyorko runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Gyorko Named Manager of Black Bears