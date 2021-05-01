West Virginia University home
Jevon Carter's Stats in Win Over Jazz

Final numbers from Friday night.
Friday night the Phoenix Suns collected their third consecutive win by defeating the Utah Jazz 121-100. Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter finished the night with seven points on 3/8 shooting from the field including just 1/6 from the three-point arc. Carter has begun to fall in love with the three-ball lately instead of attacking the paint or pulling up from mid-range. Nonetheless, he is seeing more playing time and will likely continue do so down the stretch of the regular season. 

Carter also collected three assists, two rebounds, and one steal on the night. 

Carter's updated averages for the 2020-21 season:

PPG: 3.8

RPG: 1.4

APG: 1.1

SPG: 0.4

FG%: 41%

3FG: 35%

Carter and the Suns will be back in Sunday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-42) at 8 p.m. EST.

