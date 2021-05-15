Jevon Carter's Stats in Win Over Spurs

Saturday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns cruised to a 140-103 victory over the San Antonio Spurs to improve to 50-21 on the season. Every player on the Phoenix roster that checked into the game also scored at least one basket.

Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter scored nine points on 3/6 shooting (2-5 3 FG) and also collected three rebounds.

Carter and the Suns will be back in action Sunday afternoon vs the Spurs in the final game of the regular season. Tip is set for 2 p.m. EST.

Carter's updated averages for the 2020-21 season:

PPG: 3.8

RPG: 1.4

APG: 1.1

SPG: 0.4

FG%: 42%

3FG: 38%

