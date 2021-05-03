West Virginia University home
Jevon Carter's Stats in Win Over Thunder

Final numbers from Sunday night's game.
Author:
Publish date:

The Phoenix Suns came away with a narrow win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night 123-120. Phoenix was in control for the majority of the game but allowed 35 points in the 4th quarter and nearly lost to one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter earned the most minutes (27) of any Suns bench player and had a very productive night with a +/- rating of +13 - the highest of any Suns player on the night. He finished the game with six points on 2/5 shooting (1/3 - 3FG) and notched four rebounds, four steals (single-game career high), and dished out three assists.

Carter's updated averages for the 2020-21 season:

PPG: 3.9

RPG: 1.5

APG: 1.2

SPG: 0.5

FG%: 41%

3FG: 36%

Carter and the Suns will be back in action Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-43) at 7 p.m. EST. 

