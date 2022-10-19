Joe Mazzulla Collects First Win as NBA Head Coach

Tuesday night will be a night that former West Virginia guard Joe Mazzulla will remember for the rest of his life as he helped lead the Boston Celtics to victory over the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117, earning his first win as an NBA head coach.

"It was a proud moment. I think starting with the Bill Russell ceremony and just talking to the team about the legacy he left on and off the court. And like, the responsibility that we carry to be able to hold that and build our own legacy. And then, at the end of the game the 'Lets go Celtics' chants, we picked up right where we left off. I pride myself in the Boston fans and the city of Boston and when they're cheering for you, it means you're doing something right."

Following the game, Mazzulla made his way into the locker room to congratulate his team for a hard fought victory. After his postgame speech, the players doused him with water in celebration.

"It was cool. I'm grateful to the players for the relationship that we have and I'm really grateful that they trust me and that we trust each other in that they were able to show that type of buy-in. When we do things together, we have a huge opportunity, so it felt good."

Mazzulla and the Celtics will return to action on Friday night as they square off against the Miami Heat. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.