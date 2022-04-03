John Means Named Opening Day Starter for Baltimore Orioles
For the second consecutive year, former West Virginia pitcher, John Means, has been tabbed as the Opening Day starter for the Baltimore Orioles. A year ago, Means pitched seven scoreless innings, only giving up one hit on the day, and struck out five batters on his way to his 15th career victory as the Orioles defeated the Boston Red Sox 3-0.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde commented on the decision to name Means the Opening day starter shortly after it was announced.
“What he's done, really, the last three years, it was pretty obvious for us,” Hyde said. “John to me was one of the best pitchers in the game in the first half last year. Looking forward to him having another really good year, and he's in a great spot right now mentally, physically. Happy to give him the ball.”
As a rookie in 2019, Means posted a 12-11 record to go along with an ERA of 3.60. He racked up over 155 innings in his 27 starts, while striking out 121 batters and only walking 38. He would go on to be named a finalist for the American League's Rookie of the Year award.
Last May, the left-handed hurler made franchise history becoming the first Orioles pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the modern era. The first-ever no-no was completed by Jim Palmer back in 1969. On the day, Means struck out 12 Seattle Mariners while allowing just one baserunner via a walk. Had it not been for that lone walk, he would have notched a perfect game.
First pitch between the Orioles and Rays is set for Friday, April 8th at 3:10 p.m. EST.
