John Means, Orioles Snap A’s 13-Game Winning Streak

On Sunday, former West Virginia pitcher John Means picked up his 2nd win on the young season and snapped the Oakland Athletics 13-game winning streak.

Means went 6.1 innings and struck out six, walked three, and surrendered two hits and one run on the day. Baltimore went on to win the game by a final score of 8-1.

Means is scheduled to make his next start on Friday with another matchup vs the A’s, this time in Oakland.

Season stats for John Means:

W-L: 2-0

ERA: 1.50

IP: 30

K:BB: 29:9

H: 18

ER: 5

WHIP: 0.90

WAR: 1.6

