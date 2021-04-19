John Means Pitches a Gem vs Rangers

The Baltimore Orioles fell to the Texas Rangers on Sunday in a pitcher's duel 1-0 which went into extra innings. The two teams combined for just ten hits on the day with the lone run coming in the 10th off a Nate Lowe infield single scoring Eli White.

Former West Virginia pitcher John Means had another solid outing for Baltimore as he struck out nine batters and gave up just three hits and no runs in seven innings of work. Five of his nine strikeouts came within the first two innings of the game, including striking out the side in the bottom of the first after allowing a single to Nick Solak. The terrific performance lowered Means' season ERA to just 1.52 which ranks him 10th in the entire league.

Means is next scheduled to pitch this upcoming Sunday, April 25th against the Oakland Athletics at 1 p.m. EST.

Season stats for John Means:

W-L: 1-0

ERA: 1.52

IP: 23.2

K:BB: 23:6

H: 16

ER: 4

WHIP: 0.93

WAR: 1.2

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.