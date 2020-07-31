MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

John Means Roughed Up in 2020 Debut

Schuyler Callihan

Thursday night, former West Virginia pitcher John Means took the mound for the Baltimore Orioles against the New York Yankees to make his season debut.

The Orioles announced Means as the team's Opening Day starter before placing him on the 10-day IL with left shoulder fatigue. Had Means made the start, he would have been the first Mountaineer to ever be a team's Opening Day starter in MLB.

Unfortunately for Means, things didn't get off to a hot start as he allowed five runs in 2.1 IP. Although Means only gave up two hits, one of those hits was a first inning grand slam from Luke Voit. Means also struck out two and walked one in his 2020 season debut.

As a rookie in 2019, Means appeared in the MLB All-Star Game and finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting behind only Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PrincessP
PrincessP

The "season" just started & he has "shoulder fatigue"? Rough times in The Bigs bro.

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Defensive Grad Assistant Leaves WVU

A new spot has opened up on the West Virginia coaching staff

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Big 12 Virtual Media Day Cancelled

The Big 12 Conference Virtual Media Day that was scheduled for August 3rd has been cancelled

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

West Virginia In the Mix for Top 2021 Wide Receiver

The Mountaineers could be on the verge of adding more firepower to the offense

Schuyler Callihan

ESPN Bracketology Summer Update

A tough road laid out for the Mountaineers in the latest bracketology projection

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia's Season Opener Versus Florida State Axed

West Virginia's season opener against Florida State has all been but officially cancelled

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

WATCH: Jevon Carter Room Tour NBA Bubble Life Edition

Jevon Carter gives fans a tour of his room inside the NBA bubble

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Sits Nicely in Top 3 for 2022 Wide Receiver

The Mountaineers find themselves in the mix for a top 2022 wide receiver

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Koenning's Fall is Part of Trusting the Climb

West Virginia moving forward and in a better direction

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Freshmen Faces: WR Reese Smith

Looking at what freshman wide receiver Reese Smith brings to the table for West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown's Takes an Interesting Approach with Committee led Defense

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown's announcement to have a defense led by a committee of coaches is intriguing

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP