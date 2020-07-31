John Means Roughed Up in 2020 Debut

Thursday night, former West Virginia pitcher John Means took the mound for the Baltimore Orioles against the New York Yankees to make his season debut.

The Orioles announced Means as the team's Opening Day starter before placing him on the 10-day IL with left shoulder fatigue. Had Means made the start, he would have been the first Mountaineer to ever be a team's Opening Day starter in MLB.

Unfortunately for Means, things didn't get off to a hot start as he allowed five runs in 2.1 IP. Although Means only gave up two hits, one of those hits was a first inning grand slam from Luke Voit. Means also struck out two and walked one in his 2020 season debut.

As a rookie in 2019, Means appeared in the MLB All-Star Game and finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting behind only Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros.

