JUST IN: Jonathan Holton Commits to Playing for Best Virginia in TBT

The Best Virginia squad picks up another key piece to the puzzle.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia's alumni TBT team, Best Virginia, has received news that Jonathan Holton will be joining the team for the 2021 tournament. 

Holton was a staple in West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins’ “Press Virginia” style of basketball. On inbounds pass and at the top of the press, Holton harassed and trapped opponents up the floor help leading the Mountaineers as the top team in forced turnovers for his two-year career in Morgantown. 

During his time in the old gold and blue, Holton appeared in 66 games averaging 8.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. 

Holton was set to join Best Virginia last year but the team decided to withdraw from the tournament due to the impact of COVID-19.

Updated Best Virginia roster:

John Flowers

Kevin Jones 

John Holton 

Tarik Phillip 

Juwan Staten 

Nathan Adrian 

Sagaba Konate 

Teyvon Myers

Da’Sean Butler (asst. coach) 

Dave Tallman (asst. coach) 

James Long (head coach)

