Karl Joseph Exits Steelers Preseason Game in Walking Boot

It was a Mountaineer reunion of sorts in Pittsburgh on Saturday as the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Seattle Seahawks in preseason play. Geno Smith got the starting nod for Seattle at quarterback while Karl Joseph suited up for Pittsburgh.

The reports out of Latrobe, PA have been that Joseph has had a very strong camp and has positioned himself well to make the roster. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury early in Saturday's game and had to be carted off the field. He was also seen in a walking boot while exiting the field.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin didn't have any update on Joseph other than his ankle is being evaluated. Joseph returned to the Steelers sideline later in the game on crutches.

The former first round pick of the Raiders has battled injuries all throughout his career, dating back to his final season at West Virginia where a non-contact knee injury forced him to miss eight games. If the injury turns out to be as serious as it seems, it could cost Joseph a roster spot.

