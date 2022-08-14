Skip to main content

Karl Joseph Exits Steelers Preseason Game in Walking Boot

Tough break for the former Mountaineer.

It was a Mountaineer reunion of sorts in Pittsburgh on Saturday as the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Seattle Seahawks in preseason play. Geno Smith got the starting nod for Seattle at quarterback while Karl Joseph suited up for Pittsburgh.

The reports out of Latrobe, PA have been that Joseph has had a very strong camp and has positioned himself well to make the roster. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury early in Saturday's game and had to be carted off the field. He was also seen in a walking boot while exiting the field.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin didn't have any update on Joseph other than his ankle is being evaluated. Joseph returned to the Steelers sideline later in the game on crutches.

The former first round pick of the Raiders has battled injuries all throughout his career, dating back to his final season at West Virginia where a non-contact knee injury forced him to miss eight games. If the injury turns out to be as serious as it seems, it could cost Joseph a roster spot. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

20220813_135644
Football

WATCH: Reese Smith Fall Camp Day 10

By Christopher Hall15 hours ago
WVU Football
Football

WVU RB Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

By Christopher Hall15 hours ago
DSC_3068
Football

WVU Football Fall Camp Day 10 Sights

By Julia Mellett17 hours ago
20220813_133230
Football

WATCH: Wyatt Milum Fall Camp Day 10

By Christopher Hall17 hours ago
20220813_134110
Football

WATCH: Lance Dixon Fall Camp Day 10

By Christopher Hall17 hours ago
DSC_3012
Football

WVU Football Fall Camp Day 10 Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett18 hours ago
DSC_2669
Football

WVU Football Fan Day Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett19 hours ago
USATSI_18695762_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Big 12 News: Texas WR Agiye Hall Suspended Indefinitely

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago