Kenny Robinson Continues to Impress in the XFL

Former West Virginia star safety Kenny Robinson is making the most of his opportunity in the XFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks, becoming one of the team's most prolific defenders.

Robinson may be in the XFL for now, but that could all change in the next couple of months as he could he hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft. All attention will be centered on him in the weeks leading up to the draft as he is the XFL's only draft-eligible player.

On Sunday, Robinson came up with a big interception, snagging one off of the arm of former Penn State star and once Oakland Raider, Matt McGloin.

For the season, Robinson has registered 12 tackles, one interception and one pass breakup. He has also seen some time on special teams and picked up a tackle on kickoff coverage earlier this season.

Robinson failed to meet academic requirements to remain eligible at West Virginia, which ultimately led to the decision of his transfer. After spending a few months in the transfer portal, Robinson decided that it would be most beneficial for him to look at all options and officially forfeited his amateur status to become eligible for the XFL Draft.

According to the XFL's official website, Robinson decided to forgo college ball in order to help take care of his ill mother who is currently in a battle with cancer. "It was either go to school or help take care of my family and do what I love,” he said. “The XFL is also paying for me to take classes still, so I can take classes and get my degree and take care of my family at the same time.”

The former Mountaineer is hoping that a solid first year in the XFL will be enough to impress scouts, along with his tape from West Virginia. The tools and the potential are there, will he get his chance?

