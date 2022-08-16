Kenny Robinson Kicked Out of Panthers-Patriots Joint Practice

This morning, the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots held the first of two joint practices ahead of a preseason matchup on Friday night.

Oftentimes in these joint practice settings, you'll see some chippiness and tempers start to flare. It's natural. Today, former WVU safety Kenny Robinson found himself in the middle of a skirmish and was removed from practice.

Following practice, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was asked if Robinson would be able to participate in Wednesday's joint practice.

"Yeah. Me and Coach Belichick talked about it. If a fight happens, we'll just throw those guys off and hopefully eliminate future fights. We came here not to fight. We came here to practice. It shows the maturity of a lot of other guys that that didn't escalate into a big thing. For us, it was a couple of younger guys - we're here to get better. We don't anyone to get hurt. We wanted to stay off the ground and work together."

