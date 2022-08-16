Skip to main content

Kenny Robinson Kicked Out of Panthers-Patriots Joint Practice

Things got a little heated today in Foxborough.

This morning, the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots held the first of two joint practices ahead of a preseason matchup on Friday night. 

Oftentimes in these joint practice settings, you'll see some chippiness and tempers start to flare. It's natural. Today, former WVU safety Kenny Robinson found himself in the middle of a skirmish and was removed from practice.

Following practice, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was asked if Robinson would be able to participate in Wednesday's joint practice.

"Yeah. Me and Coach Belichick talked about it. If a fight happens, we'll just throw those guys off and hopefully eliminate future fights. We came here not to fight. We came here to practice. It shows the maturity of a lot of other guys that that didn't escalate into a big thing. For us, it was a couple of younger guys - we're here to get better. We don't anyone to get hurt. We wanted to stay off the ground and work together."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18876905_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

REPORT: Karl Joseph's Injury is Season-Ending

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
hamilton-maurice-27121-7 (1)
Football

Insight on Each of the True Freshmen on the Offensive Line

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
From left to right: Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol
Football

MAILBAG: Breakout Players, Garrett Greene's Role, New Big 12, Facing Doege? + More

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Zach Frazier
Football

Zach Frazier is Taking His Game to 'Another Level'

By Christopher Hall16 hours ago
Matt Moore 2022 Fall Camp
Football

WATCH: Matt Moore Fall Camp Day 12

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
Jeff Koonz 2022 Fall Camp Day 12
Football

WATCH: Jeff Koonz Fall Camp Day 12

By Christopher Hall21 hours ago
WVU Men's Soccer head coach Dan Stratford
WVU Mens Soccer

WVU Men's Soccer Picked to Win Sun Belt

By Julia Mellett21 hours ago
Sep 2, 2012; Waco, TX, USA; A general view of the Big 12 logo at Floyd Casey Stadium before the game between the Baylor Bears and the Southern Methodist Mustangs.
Football

3 Big 12 Schools Ranked Inside the 2022 Preseason AP Poll

By Christopher Hall23 hours ago