Kenny Robinson NFL Draft Projections

History will be made this weekend as Kenny Robinson will become the first player from the XFL to be drafted into the NFL. The former Mountaineer has had a crazy ride over the past couple of years and is looking to have a life-changing moment in the coming days.

Where will he end up? Take a look at our staff's projections for Robinson below!

Schuyler Callihan

There has been some talk that Robinson could sneak into the back end of the first round, but I just don't see that happening. I think he will go early on day three and be selected in the fourth round by the Detroit Lions with the 109th overall pick. Detroit needs to strengthen their secondary and they would be doing so by adding a guy like Robinson who can play multiple positions and also carries pro football experience.

Zach Campbell

Robinson was an under-the-radar prospect that Tony Gibson and his defensive staff mined out of the Pittsburgh area and developed into an All-Big 12 safety. His sudden exit from West Virginia did not make for good optics, but he acquitted himself several times over in ball hawking duty with the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks. Robinson is a long, aggressive athlete who can get vertical and works well in space. The Rams, who need some depth on the back-end of its defense, have recently shown interest and could scoop him as early as the 4th round.

Anthony G. Halkias

Kenny Robinson is a gamer, an athlete, and most importantly a ballhawk. He shined in Morgantown and got into an unlucky situation that he very maturely owned and learned from. This kid is going to make it playing on Sunday's. Right now, I see him going in the 4th round to the Seattle Seahawks. He’s easily the most NFL-ready defensive back and the XFL experience he got is immeasurable.

John Pentol

Kenny Robinson has the most unique story in this years draft. He will become the first player to ever be drafted after spending time in college and the XFL. During his time in Morgantown, Robinson gave 150% on the field as he was leaned on to be a leader for a young secondary. I could see him going in the 5th round to the Carolina Panthers who could use another weapon in their secondary.

Michael Gresko

I’ve been watching Kenny Robinson since he was at Imani Christian. He alone, was worth the price of admission. I filmed Tony Gibson’s defense at WVU everyday, where I got to watch Robinson up close. He was THE leader of the West Virginia defense his sophomore year. Kenny Robinson talks about how much he studies the playbook and film, and that’s a huge advantage, but the kid has instincts that remind you of Troy Polamalu. Not saying he is him, but his ability to make a break on the ball is astounding. He’s a head-hunter as well, never been afraid to put a big hit on an opposing player. Robinson resembles a lion in high grass. He sees things from his safety position on the field that nobody else can see and he will make quarterbacks pay for poorly thrown balls. If he played this last season at WVU he would be going in the 2nd round, but I see Robinson dropping to the 4th round where the class-act organization that is the Pittsburgh Steelers will bring him home. The Steelers will be getting one of the top steals of the draft and Robinson will be back in Pittsburgh playing in front of friends and family.

