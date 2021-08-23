August 23, 2021
Kevin White Set to Make Debut with Saints

Former WVU star Kevin White hits the field on Monday night.
Kevin White had quite the journey to the NFL as he was lightly recruited out of high school, wound up at Lackawanna Junior College, and WVU was the only Power Five offer he had coming out of the JUCO ranks.

Despite the odds being against him, he shined in a Mountaineer uniform and was named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Trophy following his senior season which is awarded to the nation's top receiver. He ended his WVU career with 144 receptions, 1,954 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, a long list of injuries has prevented White from living up to the expectations that were placed on him after being drafted 7th overall by the Chicago Bears in 2015.

After short stints with the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers, White is hoping to finally prove himself as he takes the file tonight with the New Orleans Saints. White hasn't appeared in a regular season game since 2018 but that could change if he impresses the staff over the next week or so. 

You can catch White's debut with the Saints on ESPN at 8 p.m. EST.

