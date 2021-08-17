August 17, 2021
Kevin White Signs with New Team

The former Mountaineer has a new home.
And just like that, former West Virginia wide receiver Kevin White is back in the NFL. Five days after being released by the San Francisco 49ers, White has reached a deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

White appeared in three games for the Niners last season but did not record any stats. He spent much of the year on the team's practice squad and signed a Reserve/Future contract with San Francisco back in January. After dealing with a few injuries earlier in his career with the Bears, White has had a hard time sticking on a roster.

White had a stellar career at West Virginia, particularly in 2014 when he hauled in 109 receptions for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns. NFL scouts fell in love with his skill set and size and was considered one of the best wide receivers in the 2015 draft class. White was selected 7th overall by the Chicago Bears but only appeared in 14 games over the course of three seasons.

With it being semi-late into training camp, I'd imagine that White would be a practice squad candidate unless he quickly picks up the offense and really shines in the team's remaining two preseason games. 

Kevin White Signs with New Team

