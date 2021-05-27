Sports Illustrated home
Kysre Gondrezick Now in NBA 2K21 Video Game

Following the conclusion of the 2021 WNBA Draft, the 2K21 NBA video game saw roster updates to the WNBA teams who are being included in the game for the first time in the history of the 2K series. 

The game now included all of the rookies including former West Virginia guard and 4th overall pick of the Indiana Fever, Kysre Gondrezick. 2K is typically very spot on when it comes to its animation of players which makes the game look so real. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like the designers put much effort into Gondrezick's animation as it looks nothing like her. 

Gondrezick saw a picture of it on Twitter and offered her thoughts.

With NBA 2K22 likely to be released in the first week of September, they may not make any changes to the current game to player animations. Hopefully, they get it figured out for 2K22 so it actually has some resemblance of Kysre.

Mar 12, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kysre Gondrezick (right) drives to the basket against Kansas State Wildcats guard Cymone Goodrich (left) in the second half at Municipal Auditorium.
