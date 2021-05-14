Kysre Gondrezick Set to Make WNBA Debut Friday Night

The former Mountaineer looks to begin her WNBA journey in style.

Former West Virginia basketball star Kysre Gondrezick will officially begin her WNBA career tonight for the Indiana Fever as they take on the New York Liberty at 7 p.m. EST.

Gondrezick made WVU program history by being selected 4th overall by the Fever in last month's WNBA Draft - the highest any WVU alum has been drafted. In her three seasons at West Virginia, Gondrezick averaged 17.1 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game.

During her last year in Morgantown, Gondrezick became not only one of the best players in the Big 12 but in the entire country. She helped lead the Mountaineers to a 22-7 record including a 16-2 start and an 11-game winning streak in the middle of the season. Gondrezick earned a first-team All-Big 12 selection after averaging 19.5 points per game and 36.4% shooting from beyond the arc.

Shortly after being drafted by the Fever, Gondrezick signed a multi-year shoe deal to be "the face of the next generation of Adidas Basketball."

