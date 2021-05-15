Kysre Gondrezick's Stats in WNBA Debut

A look at the final numbers for Kysre's first game with the Fever.

Friday night, former West Virginia star Kysre Gondrezick made her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever.

In her twelve minutes of playing time, Gondrezick finished with five points on 2/5 shooting (1/2 3 FG), one assist, and one rebound. The 4th overall pick was not put in the Fever's starting lineup and saw the third-most minutes off of the bench. As the season moves along, Gondrezick will likely see more playing time and serve a much bigger role.

With the game tied at 87-87, New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu hit a three-pointer at the buzzer for the win.

Gondrezick and the Fever return to the floor on Sunday in a rematch against the Liberty, this time in Indiana. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. EST on CBSSN.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.