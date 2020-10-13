Kyzir White is Becoming a Tackling Machine in the NFL

Former West Virginia safety Kyzir White has got off to a red hot start in the NFL this season and put together yet another impressive performance last night in the Chargers' overtime loss to the Saints.

White, now a linebacker, finished the game with 15 combined tackles (10 solo), one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. According to ESPN, White now ranks 3rd in the entire league in solo tackles with 32 and is 6th in total tackles (50).

The one thing that has maybe hindered White a little is his pass coverage, which is a tad surprising considering he did nothing but sit back in coverage during his days at West Virginia. On Monday night, Saints quarterback Drew Brees completed 10 passes on 11 attempts for 134 yards and a touchdown to White's general direction.

This is something I don't foresee being a constant issue with White. He has good instincts, sees the field well, and usually makes good jumps on the ball. He's only in his third year in the league, and this is really the first time he has assumed a full-time starting role, so there's still a bit of a learning curve for him as he continues to grow into a new position.

Of the three White brothers that attended West Virginia, Kyzir has had the most success in the NFL as Kevin has battled injury after injury, while Ka'Raun spent short stints with the Steelers and Bengals, but was never able to stick.

Through the first 24 games of Kyzir White's career, he has a total of 102 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, and two QB hits.

