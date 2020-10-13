SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Kyzir White is Becoming a Tackling Machine in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

Former West Virginia safety Kyzir White has got off to a red hot start in the NFL this season and put together yet another impressive performance last night in the Chargers' overtime loss to the Saints.

White, now a linebacker, finished the game with 15 combined tackles (10 solo), one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. According to ESPN, White now ranks 3rd in the entire league in solo tackles with 32 and is 6th in total tackles (50). 

The one thing that has maybe hindered White a little is his pass coverage, which is a tad surprising considering he did nothing but sit back in coverage during his days at West Virginia. On Monday night, Saints quarterback Drew Brees completed 10 passes on 11 attempts for 134 yards and a touchdown to White's general direction. 

This is something I don't foresee being a constant issue with White. He has good instincts, sees the field well, and usually makes good jumps on the ball. He's only in his third year in the league, and this is really the first time he has assumed a full-time starting role, so there's still a bit of a learning curve for him as he continues to grow into a new position.

Of the three White brothers that attended West Virginia, Kyzir has had the most success in the NFL as Kevin has battled injury after injury, while Ka'Raun spent short stints with the Steelers and Bengals, but was never able to stick. 

Through the first 24 games of Kyzir White's career, he has a total of 102 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, and two QB hits.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mountaineers Have a "Productive" Bye Week Ahead of Five Game Stretch

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown stated the Mountaineers had a "productive" bye week after focusing on some key areas

Christopher Hall

WVU Depth Chart: Kansas Edition

Mountaineers release depth chart ahead of Kansas

Christopher Hall

Bovada Releases Updated Odds to Win Big 12 Title

Do the Mountaineers have a chance at the Big 12 championship?

Schuyler Callihan

When Could WVU Enter the AP Top 25?

West Virginia is receiving votes, but are they close to being ranked?

Schuyler Callihan

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Opens as Big Favorite vs Kansas

The Mountaineers are expected to win big this Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 5

Taking a look how each Mountaineer performed in Week five of the NFL

Christopher Hall

A Look Around the Big 12: A Red River Thriller, Wildcats Hang On and Iowa State Slows Red Raiders

We take a look at around the league and update the Big 12 Conference standings

Christopher Hall

49ers Place Kevin White on the Active Roster

Former WVU WR Kevin White elevated from practice squad to active roster

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

The Walk Thru GameDay Show: S2, Ep 5 - BYE WEEK

Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon give a small peek ahead towards West Virginia's game vs Kansas

Schuyler Callihan