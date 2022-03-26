Skip to main content

Kyzir White Signs with New Team

Kyzir is on the move.

Former West Virginia safety Kyzir White has agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Since entering the NFL, White has primarily played linebacker and actually led the Los Angeles Chargers in tackles in 2021 with 144 on the year. He also recorded seven tackles for loss, four QB hits, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and one sack.

