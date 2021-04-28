Latest Mock Draft Projections for Tony Fields & Darius Stills

A look at where the two Mountaineers may go in the NFL Draft.

The 2021 NFL Draft will begin Thursday night at 8 p.m. in Cleveland and there are a handful of former Mountaineers that are hoping to have their name called over the next few days. The two who are most likely to get selected in the draft are linebacker Tony Fields II and defensive lineman Darius Stills. However, the projections are a little over the place which is pretty normal for the players expected to go on day three of the draft.

Have a look for yourself!

Pro Football Focus

Darius Stills - No. 242 to New England Patriots

Tony Fields - Undrafted

SB Nation

Darius Stills - Undrafted

Tony Fields - No. 146 to New York Jets

NFL.com

Darius Stills - No. 212 to Houston Texans

Tony Fields - Undrafted

CBS Sports

Darius Stills - No. 198 to Los Angeles Chargers

Tony Fields - No. 175 to Buffalo Bills

Sporting News

Darius Stills - No. 119 to Minnesota Vikings

Tony Fields - No. 127 to Indianapolis Colts

Analysis of Darius Stills from Zach Patraw of NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated

Darius Stills generally plays inside as a three-technique or a one-technique. He appears better working as a 2i with an inside shade on the guard. His quickness off of the snap and his explosive get off are tough for guards to match on the inside. He beats offensive linemen to the punch and can get to the inside shoulder quickly to turn and get the offensive lineman in a chase position. Stills is best as a pass rusher. He uses his hands really well and has a solid counter and rushes with a thought-out plan. He can be used as a pocket mover in the passing game that can penetrate up the middle and cause the quarterback to move off of his spot and get him uncomfortable. This will help outside edge rushers to get pressure on the opposing team’s quarterback.

Analysis of Tony Fields II from Zach Patraw of NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated

Fields is a WILL backer that is exceptionally talented in run and chase situations. He has tremendous burst and is speedy with great flexibility. He takes proper angles when pursuing ball carriers to the boundary. He’s proven to be a reliable run stopper near the line of scrimmage and does a great job at avoiding climbing offensive linemen. He’s smooth transitioning from his backpedal to closing downhill. He’s best when he’s in space and is reliable when he needs to make open-field tackles. He has plenty of remaining development still but the potential and upside are there with Fields.

