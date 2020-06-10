Logan Routt Added to Best Virginia Roster

Tuesday evening, the Final Fourcast announced on Twitter that former West Virginia big man Logan Routt has been added to the Best Virginia roster for this year's TBT Tournament.

Routt fills in the spot of Devin Williams, who decided to play for another team instead. He finished up his Mountaineer career this past spring, playing in 27 games while averaging 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

During his time in Morgantown, Routt was only on an athletic scholarship for two seasons. He came to the program as a walk-on from Cameron High School in Cameron, WV, and earned himself a scholarship for his sophomore season. Heading into his junior season, Routt unselfishly told head coach Bob Huggins that he would be willing to give up his scholarship for the season to open up another roster spot. Routt was put back on scholarship for the 2019-20 season and added depth to the Mountaineer frontcourt behind guys like Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe.

This is a nice addition to the Best Virginia roster. They are getting someone who is in game shape and is a big body, which is something they needed after learning that Devin Williams would not be a part of the team.

The 64-team field for the TBT will be announced on June 22nd.

How do you think Routt will do in the TBT? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Current Best Virginia Roster

John Flowers

Daxter Miles Jr

Kevin Jones

Juwan Staten

Da’Sean Butler

Nathan Adrian

Tarik Phillip

Jonathan Holton

Logan Routt

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:



Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.