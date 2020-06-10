MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Logan Routt Added to Best Virginia Roster

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday evening, the Final Fourcast announced on Twitter that former West Virginia big man Logan Routt has been added to the Best Virginia roster for this year's TBT Tournament.

Routt fills in the spot of Devin Williams, who decided to play for another team instead. He finished up his Mountaineer career this past spring, playing in 27 games while averaging 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

During his time in Morgantown, Routt was only on an athletic scholarship for two seasons. He came to the program as a walk-on from Cameron High School in Cameron, WV, and earned himself a scholarship for his sophomore season. Heading into his junior season, Routt unselfishly told head coach Bob Huggins that he would be willing to give up his scholarship for the season to open up another roster spot. Routt was put back on scholarship for the 2019-20 season and added depth to the Mountaineer frontcourt behind guys like Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe.

This is a nice addition to the Best Virginia roster. They are getting someone who is in game shape and is a big body, which is something they needed after learning that Devin Williams would not be a part of the team.

The 64-team field for the TBT will be announced on June 22nd.

How do you think Routt will do in the TBT? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Current Best Virginia Roster

John Flowers

Daxter Miles Jr

Kevin Jones

Juwan Staten

Da’Sean Butler

Nathan Adrian

Tarik Phillip

Jonathan Holton

Logan Routt

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sam James Graces the Cover of Athlon Sports 2020 College Football Preview

West Virginia wide receiver getting some national recognition

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia's 2020 National Title Odds

Will you be putting any bets on the Mountaineers?

Schuyler Callihan

To Test or Not Test: The Question That Could Determine the CFB Season

Schuyler Callihan

2022 WR Kaden Saunders Includes WVU In Top 7 Schools

The Mountaineers seem to be in a good position for one of the nation's top receivers

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: Taj Thweatt & Isaiah Cottrell Enroll at WVU

The Mountaineers welcome a pair of highly talented newcomers to the program

Schuyler Callihan

Highlights & Analysis of Each WVU Defensive Commit

Taking an in-depth look at what each defensive commit brings to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Makes Top 5 for 2021 Linebacker Mikai Gbayor

The Mountaineers are squarely in the picture for 2021 linebacker

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: WVU OL Commit Tomas Rimac Highlights & Analysis

Taking an in-depth look at what the Mountaineers are getting with their latest commitment

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

WATCH: Tshiebwe Hitting Threes & Looking Bigger in Latest Workout Video

Oscar Tshiebwe looks like he is on a mission to dominate in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mtneerfan

BREAKING: 2021 OL Tomas Rimac Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers pick up their eleventh commitment of the 2021 class

Schuyler Callihan