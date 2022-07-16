Manoah Dominant in Final Start Before All-Star Break

Alek Manoah is well on his way to being one of the best pitchers that Major League Baseball has to offer.

He closed out the first half of the season with yet another dominating performance on Friday night against the Kansas City Royals striking out six batters and allowing just four hits across seven innings en route to his 10th win of the season.

Heading into the break, Manoah has a 10-4 record and an ERA of 2.28 which ranks 6th among all qualified starting pitchers. The former Mountaineer will be participating in his first All-Star Game next week.

Game-by-game performances

4/11 at NYY - 6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 7 K, W (1-0)

4/17 vs OAK - 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, W (2-0)

4/23 at HOU - 6 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, W (3-0)

4/28 vs BOS - 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, W (4-0)

5/3 vs NYY - 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, ND

5/8 vs CLE - 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, ND

5/15 at TB - 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, L (4-1)

5/21 vs CIN - 8 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, W (5-1)

5/27 vs LAA - 6 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K, ND

6/2 vs CWS - 7.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, W (6-1)

6/7 at KC - 6 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, W (7-1)

6/13 vs BAL - 6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, W (8-1)

6/18 vs NYY - 5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, L (8-2)

6/24 at MIL - 6.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, W (9-2)

6/29 vs BOS - 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, ND

7/4 at OAK - 5.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, L (9-3)

7/9 at SEA - 7.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K, L (9-4)

7/15 vs KC - 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, W (10-4)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.