Skip to main content

Manoah Dominant in Final Start Before All-Star Break

Toronto's young ace picks up his 10th win of the season.

Alek Manoah is well on his way to being one of the best pitchers that Major League Baseball has to offer. 

He closed out the first half of the season with yet another dominating performance on Friday night against the Kansas City Royals striking out six batters and allowing just four hits across seven innings en route to his 10th win of the season. 

Heading into the break, Manoah has a 10-4 record and an ERA of 2.28 which ranks 6th among all qualified starting pitchers. The former Mountaineer will be participating in his first All-Star Game next week.

Game-by-game performances

4/11 at NYY - 6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 7 K, W (1-0)

4/17 vs OAK - 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, W (2-0)

4/23 at HOU - 6 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, W (3-0)

4/28 vs BOS - 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, W (4-0)

5/3 vs NYY - 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, ND

5/8 vs CLE - 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, ND

5/15 at TB - 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, L (4-1)

5/21 vs CIN - 8 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, W (5-1)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

5/27 vs LAA - 6 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K, ND

6/2 vs CWS - 7.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, W (6-1)

6/7 at KC - 6 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, W (7-1)

6/13 vs BAL - 6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, W (8-1)

6/18 vs NYY - 5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, L (8-2)

6/24 at MIL - 6.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, W (9-2)

6/29 vs BOS - 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, ND

7/4 at OAK - 5.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, L (9-3)

7/9 at SEA - 7.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K, L (9-4)

7/15 vs KC - 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, W (10-4)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17083144_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Deuce McBride, Knicks to Play for 2K23 NBA Summer League Championship

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
Oct 9, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown checks the replay screen during the first half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium.
Football

Neal Brown Downplays Big 12 Road Travel

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell giving instructions to his quarterbacks during spring practice.
Football

WVU OC Graham Harrell has a 'Different Energy' About Him

By Christopher Hall16 hours ago
Backyard brawl
Football

Between The Eers: Conference Realignment + Future of Backyard Brawl

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
USATSI_17425755_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Deuce McBride Carries Knicks Past Magic

By Schuyler CallihanJul 15, 2022
WVU Basketball
Basketball

Best Virginia Loses a Player, Looking for a Last-Minute Replacement

By Schuyler CallihanJul 15, 2022
Nathan Adrian / Best Virginia
Basketball

First Round Preview of The Basketball Tournament's West Virginia Region

By Jakob JanoskiJul 15, 2022
weidman-sullivan-56459-3
Football

Freshmen Faces: OL Sullivan Weidman Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJul 15, 2022