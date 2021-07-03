Manoah Overpowers Rays, Sets a Franchise Record

Alek Manoah brought his best stuff to the ballpark with him on Friday night.

Former West Virginia ace Alek Manoah picked up his 2nd Major League win on Friday night with a dominant performance over seven innings of work against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Manoah gave up just three hits and struck out ten batters while allowing no runs to cross the plate. The Rays really struggled to make contact early on as Manoah recorded seven punchouts in the first three innings including striking out the side in the 2nd. In fact, Manoah had a no-hitter going through five innings but was broken up in the 6th on a double to center by Francisco Mejía.

The Blue Jays ended up winning a laugher, 11-1 as Manoah moves to 2-0 on his career and holds a 2.70 ERA. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Manoah becomes the youngest pitcher in Blue Jay history to pitch seven scoreless innings and striking out 10 batters in a single game.

He is scheduled to make his next start on July 8th on the road against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. EST.

