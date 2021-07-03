Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Manoah Overpowers Rays, Sets a Franchise Record

Alek Manoah brought his best stuff to the ballpark with him on Friday night.
Author:
Publish date:

Former West Virginia ace Alek Manoah picked up his 2nd Major League win on Friday night with a dominant performance over seven innings of work against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Manoah gave up just three hits and struck out ten batters while allowing no runs to cross the plate. The Rays really struggled to make contact early on as Manoah recorded seven punchouts in the first three innings including striking out the side in the 2nd. In fact, Manoah had a no-hitter going through five innings but was broken up in the 6th on a double to center by Francisco Mejía.

The Blue Jays ended up winning a laugher, 11-1 as Manoah moves to 2-0 on his career and holds a 2.70 ERA. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Manoah becomes the youngest pitcher in Blue Jay history to pitch seven scoreless innings and striking out 10 batters in a single game.

He is scheduled to make his next start on July 8th on the road against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15761085_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Projecting WVU's Starting Five Following Miles McBride's Decision to Remain in NBA Draft

USATSI_16358012_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Overpowers Rays, Sets a Franchise Record

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) celebrates after a dunk during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

BREAKING: Miles McBride Makes Decision on NBA Draft

Monongalia County Ballpark host the West Virginia Mountaineers and the West Virginia Black Bears a Pirate baseball affiliate.
Baseball

WVU Pitcher Announces Transfer to Marshall

USATSI_13308951_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

2022 WVU LB Target Mani Powell Makes Decision

Screen Shot 2021-07-02 at 1.59.23 PM
Football

Freshmen Faces: QB Will "Goose" Crowder

USATSI_14921022_168388579_lowres
Football

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 Bandit Order

WVU football helmet
Football

Mountaineer Freshmen Honored by Big 12