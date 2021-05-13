Sports Illustrated home
Manoah Pitches a Gem in 2nd Triple-A Start

Alek Manoah is representing West Virginia well in the minor leagues.
Last week former Mountaineer flamethrower Alek Manoah made his Triple-A debut with the Buffalo Bisons and struck out 12 batters and allowed just two hits in six innings of work. 

Wednesday night, Manoah toed the rubber once again and nearly had a perfect outing. He gave up just one hit and walked two while striking out five in six innings. Buffalo went on to win the game in blowout fashion 12-0, giving Manoah his 2nd win at the Triple-A level in as many starts. Manoah also had a no-hitter going into his 6th inning of work. 

Manoah's updated AAA stats:

W-L: 2-0

IP: 12.0

Hits allowed: 3

ERA: 0.00

K's: 17

BB: 2

Opp. batting avg: .081

WHIP: 0.42

