Manoah Tosses Another Gem, Picks Up Win No. 2 of 2022

On Sunday, former West Virginia pitcher Alek Manoah toed the rubber for the second time on the season for the Toronto Blue Jays and had yet another quality start. Manoah struck out six batters and allowed two runs on four hits in six innings pitched.

Toronto's bullpen took care of the final three frames to hand Manoah his second win of the year and his 11th in his career. In just a little over one season, Manoah now has a career record of 11-2 in 22 starts (nine no decisions). Even when Manoah doesn't earn a decision, the Blue Jays have found ways to win, winning 18 of his 22 starts, including ten in a row.

The former Mountaineer is scheduled to make his next start this Saturday, April 23rd on the road against the Houston Astros.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.