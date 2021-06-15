Manoah Tosses Solid Outing vs Red Sox

Former West Virginia ace Alek Manoah took to the hill on Monday night for his 4th career major league start.

The first couple of innings for Manoah against the Boston Red Sox were a breeze. He gave up one base knock then made quick work to get the first six outs of the game. In the 3rd inning, Alex Verdugo squared one up and doubled to left field, scoring Enrique Hernandez. That would be the only run the Sox would score off of Manoah on the night as he went six innings, allowed four hits, struck out five, and walked one. Manoah finished strong by striking out the side in the 6th before turning things over to the bullpen.

Unfortunately, the Blue Jays fell 2-1 and didn’t score a run until the 9th inning. Manoah’s record remains at 1-0 in the big leagues and his ERA took a dip once again, lowering to 2.66.

Manoah is scheduled to make his next start on Saturday at the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.