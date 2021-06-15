Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Manoah Tosses Solid Outing vs Red Sox

Alek Manoah continues to impress in the show.
Author:
Publish date:

Former West Virginia ace Alek Manoah took to the hill on Monday night for his 4th career major league start. 

The first couple of innings for Manoah against the Boston Red Sox were a breeze. He gave up one base knock then made quick work to get the first six outs of the game. In the 3rd inning, Alex Verdugo squared one up and doubled to left field, scoring Enrique Hernandez. That would be the only run the Sox would score off of Manoah on the night as he went six innings, allowed four hits, struck out five, and walked one. Manoah finished strong by striking out the side in the 6th before turning things over to the bullpen.

Unfortunately, the Blue Jays fell 2-1 and didn’t score a run until the 9th inning. Manoah’s record remains at 1-0 in the big leagues and his ERA took a dip once again, lowering to 2.66.

Manoah is scheduled to make his next start on Saturday at the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16254983_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Tosses Solid Outing vs Red Sox

Mark Goetz
Uncategorized

Mark Goetz Earns All-American Honors

Screen Shot 2021-06-14 at 4.09.46 PM
Area 304+

2022 Safety Shows Heavy Interest in WVU Following Official Visit

Nathan Blasick
Baseball

Blasick's Late Season Surge Carrying Over to the Summer League

WVU Men's Soccer
Soccer

WVU Men’s Soccer Joining C-USA in 2022

Football

Tavon Austin Among the Top 50 WR's in the Last 50 years

Screen Shot 2021-06-14 at 12.10.53 AM
Area 304+

OT Landen Livingston Zeroes in on Five Schools as He Nears a Decision

David Ojiebge
Recruiting

2023 DE David Ojiegbe "Really Enjoyed" His Time in Morgantown