OFFICIAL: Mark Glowinski Inks with New Team

The former Mountaineers has a new home.

Monday evening, former West Virginia offensive lineman Mark Glowinski agreed to a three-year, $20 million deal ($11.4 million guaranteed) with the New York Giants, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

This past season, Glowinski appeared in 16 games and made 14 starts with the Indianapolis Colts. He allowed just two sacks and committed just two penalties on the year in 843 snaps played. 

Glowinski spent the first three years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks and the past three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

