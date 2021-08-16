Sports Illustrated home
Matt Rhule Comments on Will Grier's Performance vs Colts

Will Grier saw his first game action in two years on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

After having no preseason games a year ago, former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier saw the field for the first time since 2019 on Sunday. He began last season splitting time with P.J. Walker as Teddy Bridgewater's backup in Carolina before Walker eventually separated himself and earned QB2 status.

Heading into this season, the backup job is up for grabs according to head coach Matt Rhule and he believes both Grier and Walker are capable of handling the backup duties and would be able to help the Panthers win a game should Sam Darnold go down with an injury. 

Walker got off to a hot start during Sunday's game going 4/5 on the opening drive including an impressive 60-yard dart to Terrace Marshall Jr., setting the Panthers up for a field goal. However, he ended the half by sailing some throws and not connecting on routes down the field. On his final drive, Walker went 0/5.

On the other hand, Grier didn't have nearly as many opportunities but made several good decisions and took care of the football. For instance, Grier recognized linebacker Curtis Bolton was coming on a delayed blitz and made a check at the line of scrimmage to change the protection. Grier hit tight end, Giovanni Ricci, in stride for a first down before the ball was fumbled. 

"I thought I played well, made good decisions," Grier said. "It felt good. I felt comfortable. I feel more comfortable than I did in 2019. I feel good about the offense and I think I can play well."

Grier ended the day 6/10 for 31 yards. 

Despite the limited opportunities, Grier remains focused on his game and controlling what he can control. "He [Matt Rhule] said that I will have my opportunity and that he believes in me. It's not my job to worry about when the opportunity is. I just need to take advantage of it."

Following the game, Matt Rhule commented on Grier's performance.

"I thought Will played well. As you said, he didn't have as many opportunities but we know there's three preseason games so we'll figure it out as we go moving forward. I thought he was clean and at the end of the day, we didn't turn the ball over. Whether you threw the ball five times or 20 times it's about how you did on those plays. We'll go back and watch the tape and go into next week."

