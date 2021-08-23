Matt Rhule Provides Injury Update on Kenny Robinson

After appearing in just six snaps a year ago, Kenny Robinson is looking to increase his role on the Carolina Panthers defense in 2021. Robinson saw the majority of his playing time on special teams but with a very thin safety room, Robinson has a path to become a contributor in the back end.

Unfortunately, Robinson left Saturday's game vs Baltimore with a knee injury. Thankfully, the early returns are that it is not a serious injury and he is expected to miss very little time, according to head coach Matt Rhule.

"Probably 1-2 weeks. He got hit by one of his teammates in the knee. 1-2 weeks but hopefully earlier."

In the Panthers' first preseason game, Robinson made a couple of big plays by delivering a huge hit while on the kickoff coverage unit and then, just a few minutes later, he picked off former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger.

"I wouldn't say he's had a great camp but he's one of those guys that the ball just has a way of finding him - he finds the ball," Rhule said. "It was one of the reasons why we drafted him coming out of the XFL because he had so many interceptions. He made a nice play on the kickoff team, so I was happy for Kenny."

Robinson initially made the 53-man roster a year ago but was waived before the first game. He returned to Carolina a few weeks later. Making the 53-man roster should be no issue for Robinson in 2021.

