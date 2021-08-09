Sports Illustrated home
Miles McBride Has Efficient Shooting Performance vs Pacers

Deuce was back at it again on Monday for the Knicks.
Miles McBride is quickly proving why he is ready for the NBA. Now, of course, he is playing the NBA Summer League which is not going to be the same level of competition that he will face in the regular season but he is showing that he belongs.

After notching nine points in his debut as a Knick, McBride followed that up by dropping 14 points on 5/7 (71.4%) shooting from the floor, including draining two of his three three-point attempts (66.7%). He also collected three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in nearly 25 minutes of playing time.

With a six-point lead in the final minute of the game, Deuce threw down a slam dunk to put the game out of reach for Indiana.

McBride and the Knicks will take the court once again on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. EST on ESPN2 to face the Los Angeles Lakers. 

