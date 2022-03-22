Skip to main content

Miles McBride Posts Another Dominant Outing for Knicks in G-League

At some point, the New York Knicks are going to need Miles McBride's services.

Former West Virginia guard Miles McBride is having continued success in the G-League with the Westchester Knicks, the affiliate of the New York Knicks. 

McBride played a pivotal factor in the team's 113-94 win over the Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets affiliate). As a matter of fact, McBride pretty much led the way in every statistical category with 20 points, 18 assists, four steals, and a +/- of +27 in 40 minutes of action.

In the last six games, McBride is averaging 27.8 points, 10.8 assists, three steals, and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 46% from the field and 48% from three-point range.

McBride and the Westchester Knicks will be back in action Friday night against the Greensboro Swarm. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design - 2022-03-22T080449.907
Football

Three Position Battles to Watch in Spring Ball

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_15868125_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Kansas State Hires New Head Basketball Coach

By Schuyler Callihan15 hours ago
Monongalia County Ballpark host the West Virginia Mountaineers and the West Virginia Black Bears a Pirate baseball affiliate.
Baseball

WVU, Marshall Rescheduled

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
USATSI_13785776_168388579_lowres
Basketball

A Look at How WVU Transfers Performed at Their New Schools

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-21 at 10.22.04 AM
Recruiting

WVU Offers Top 50 Recruit After Decommitting from Xavier

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
IMG_9431
Baseball

West Virginia Drops Series Against Campbell

By Christopher HallMar 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-20 at 4.09.14 PM
Recruiting

In Huggins' Search for Rebounding, WVU Offers 6'10" 270-lb JUCO Forward

By Schuyler CallihanMar 20, 2022
Ben Hampton
Baseball

West Virginia Evens Series with Campbell

By Christopher HallMar 19, 2022