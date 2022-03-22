Miles McBride Posts Another Dominant Outing for Knicks in G-League

At some point, the New York Knicks are going to need Miles McBride's services.

Former West Virginia guard Miles McBride is having continued success in the G-League with the Westchester Knicks, the affiliate of the New York Knicks.

McBride played a pivotal factor in the team's 113-94 win over the Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets affiliate). As a matter of fact, McBride pretty much led the way in every statistical category with 20 points, 18 assists, four steals, and a +/- of +27 in 40 minutes of action.

In the last six games, McBride is averaging 27.8 points, 10.8 assists, three steals, and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 46% from the field and 48% from three-point range.

McBride and the Westchester Knicks will be back in action Friday night against the Greensboro Swarm. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

