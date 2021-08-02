Miles McBride Reveals Knicks Jersey Number

Former West Virginia star guard Miles "Deuce" McBride was recently drafted by the New York Knicks 36th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Oklahoma City Thunder made the pick for the Knicks as the two teams agreed on a trade earlier that evening.

Monday, McBride showed off his new jersey number with the New York Knicks where he will be repping No. 2 - makes sense.

During his sophomore season at WVU, McBride averaged 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists and was named a Second Team All-Big 12 selection.

