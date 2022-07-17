Miles McBride's Stats from the NBA Summer League Championship

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated Miles McBride and the New York Knicks 85-77 early Sunday evening in the NBA 2K23 Summer League championship.

McBride finished the game as the team's second leading scorer with 17 points on 4/10 shooting (2/5 3 FG). He also tallied six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 30 minutes of action. With the five-game event now in the books, McBride will return to his offseason training program and continue to work on his game in hopes of earning more minutes with the Knicks in his second year with the team.

McBride's stat line from each of the five games:

vs Warriors: 14 points (3/10 FG, 3/8 3FG), two rebounds, seven assists, one steal, one turnover

vs Bulls: 14 points (6/8 FG, 2/4 3 FG), three rebounds, six assists, three steals, one turnover

vs Trail Blazers: 16 points (6/15 FG, 2/8 3FG), one rebound, four assists, three steals, one turnover

vs Magic: 23 points (9/13 FG, 1/3 3FG), five rebounds, five assists, three steals, six turnovers

vs Trail Blazers: 17 points, (4/10 FG, 2/5 3FG), six rebounds, three assists, one steal, two turnovers

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.