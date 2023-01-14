Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 18

Catch up on your Mountaineers currently playing in the NFL.

Sunday was a historic day for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. He set the franchise single-season records for passing yards, completion percentage and completions in a win against the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks play the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs on Saturday.

Vintage Bruce Irvin came out in the win against the rams, recording 1.5 sacks to go along with three total tackles.

Kyzir White helped the Eagles clinch the number one seed in the NFC in win over the New York Giants with 12 total tackles and two pass deflections.

In a loss to Pittsburgh, Tony Fields continued his hot streak of good games tackling the ball carrier eight times.

Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) scrambles against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 9-8)

This Week

19/31, 213 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions

Last Week

18/29, 183 yards, 2 touchdowns

SEASON STATS

399/572, 69.8% completion (Leads NFL), 4282 yards, 30 touchdowns, 11 interceptions

T Josh Sills (Philadelphia Eagles 14-3)

This Week

DNP

Last Week

DNP

SEASON STATS

4 special teams snaps played

OL Yodny Cajuste (New England Patriots 8-9)

This Week

2 total snaps

Last Week

DNP

SEASON STATS

228 total snaps played

LB Tony Fields (Cleveland Browns 7-10)

This Week

4 solo tackles, 8 total tackles

Last Week

5 solo tackles, 9 total tackles

SEASON STATS

40 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, 1 interception and 1 touchdown

OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers 13-4)

This Week

17 total snaps

Last Week

8 special teams snaps

Season Stats

131 total snaps

WR David Sills (New York Giants 9-7-1)

This Week

DNP (Free Agent)

Last Week

Released by New York Giants

SEASON STATS

11 receptions, 106 yards

LB David Long (Tennessee Titans 7-10)

This Week

DNP (IR)

Last Week

DNP (IR)

SEASON STATS

85 total tackles, 52 solo tackles and 1 interception

TE Trevon Wesco (Chicago Bears 3-14)

This Week

32 total snaps

Last Week

1 solo tackle

SEASON STATS

4 targets, 2 receptions, 26 receiving yards, 1 fumble recovery, and 4 solo tackles

Rasul Douglas (Green Bay Packers 8-8)

This Week

4 solo tackles

Last Week

3 solo tackles, 2 pass deflections

SEASON STATS

85 total tackles, 69 solo tackles, 4 interceptions, 13 pass deflections.

QB Will Grier (Dallas Cowboys 12-5)

This Week

DNP (Backup to Dak Prescott)

Last Week

DNP (Backup to Dak Prescott)

SEASON STATS

Yet to play.

S Kyzir White (Philadelphia Eagles 13-3)

This Week

9 solo tackles, 12 total tackles, 2 pass deflections

Last Week

4 solo tackles, 7 total tackles

SEASON STATS

84 total tackles, 50 solo tackles, 7 pass deflections

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski (Atlanta Falcons 7-10)

This Week

22 special teams snaps

Last Week

1 assisted tackle

SEASON STATS

6 total tackles, 3 solo tackles

WR Kevin White (New Orleans Saints 7-10)

This Week

DNP

Last Week

DNP

SEASON STATS

5 targets, 2 receptions, 74 games yards, 3 combined tackles, 1 solo tackle

CB Daryl Worley (Baltimore Ravens 10-7)

This Week

4 solo tackles, 5 total tackles

Last Week

DNP (IR)

SEASON STATS

8 total tackles, 6 solo tackles

S Karl Joseph (Pittsburgh Steelers 9-8)

This Week

Injured reserve (ankle)

Last Week

Injured reserve (ankle)

SEASON STATS

N/A

OG Mark Glowinski (New York Giants 9-7-1)

This Week

DNP

Last Week

Played 90% of offensive snaps (57)

SEASON STATS

Played 98% of all offensive snaps in the 16 he started.

DE Bruce Irvin (Seahawks 8-8)

This Week

2 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks

Last Week

1 quarterback hit

SEASON STATS

28 combined tackles, 18 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks

