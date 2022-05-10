Multiple Teams in the Mix for Free Agent LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Nearly two months ago, the Las Vegas Raiders released former West Virginia linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski in a slew of roster moves as the team's new front office and coaching staff began to reshape the roster.

Now, the Raiders are calling Kwiatkoski to see if he has any interest in coming back to the organization. The former Mountaineer spent two seasons with the Raiders and was set to enter the final year of a three-year contract he signed with the team in 2020. Kwiatkoski posted 81 tackles in just 12 games in 2020, instantly becoming one of the better defenders on the team. For whatever reason, Kwiatkoski was relegated to more of a backup role in 2021 and saw his usage on defense drop from 80% to just 12%. He ended the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury and would only appear in eight games on the year.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Kwiatkoski is set to meet with the Raiders today. He visited with the Atlanta Falcons a few days ago and still has at least one more visit with an unidentified team, per Pelissero.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.