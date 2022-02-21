Skip to main content

BREAKING: Nets Waive Former WVU Guard Jevon Carter

The former Mountaineer will be in search of a new home.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Brooklyn Nets have waived former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter to make room for free agent veteran Goran Dragic.

Carter appeared in 46 games this season with the Nets averaging 3.6 points, 1.5 rebonds, 1.1 assists, and 0.3 steals per game. In his last game with the team, Carter posted 14 points in 19 minutes in a loss to the Washington Wizards.

