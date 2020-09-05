Giants Place David Sills V on Injured Reserve List

Former West Virginia wide receiver David Sills V has had some unfortunate luck this summer. In late July, the New York Giants placed Sills on the reserve/COVID list, which means he either contracted the virus or had been exposed to it and was placed in quarantine as self-precaution. The NFL is not allowed to disclose whether or not a player has tested positive unless the player gives the team permission to publicly announce it.

Now, Sills is being placed on the Giants' injured list with a fractured right foot. There's never a good time to go on the IR, but for Sills, this was the most inopportune time. Sills was expected to make the Giants' 53-man roster after putting together a strong showing throughout training camp. He would have likely had a limited role in the offense, but nonetheless, it was going to be an opportunity to prove his worth. This injury could sideline him anywhere between 4-6 weeks, maybe a little longer, but he should be able to return before season's end if his recovery goes well.

Sills has yet to make his NFL debut as he has only played in preseason games. Before signing with the Giants, he was on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad.

