SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Giants Place David Sills V on Injured Reserve List

Schuyler Callihan

Former West Virginia wide receiver David Sills V has had some unfortunate luck this summer. In late July, the New York Giants placed Sills on the reserve/COVID list, which means he either contracted the virus or had been exposed to it and was placed in quarantine as self-precaution. The NFL is not allowed to disclose whether or not a player has tested positive unless the player gives the team permission to publicly announce it.

Now, Sills is being placed on the Giants' injured list with a fractured right foot. There's never a good time to go on the IR, but for Sills, this was the most inopportune time. Sills was expected to make the Giants' 53-man roster after putting together a strong showing throughout training camp. He would have likely had a limited role in the offense, but nonetheless, it was going to be an opportunity to prove his worth. This injury could sideline him anywhere between 4-6 weeks, maybe a little longer, but he should be able to return before season's end if his recovery goes well.

Sills has yet to make his NFL debut as he has only played in preseason games. Before signing with the Giants, he was on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dante Stills Posts Picture of a BLM Sticker on His Helmet

West Virginia may be wearing Black Lives Matter stickers on their helmet in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Doege Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watchlist

The Mountaineers' starting quarterback getting some preseason recognition

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Expectations for Jarret Doege as WVU's Starting QB

The Mountaineers look to have an improved offense in 2020 under Jarret Doege

Schuyler Callihan

Fits/Needs for West Virginia's 2021 Recruiting Class

Has West Virginia filled all of their needs in this recruiting cycle?

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Neal Brown Names Starting QB

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has his guy

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Brown Names Starting Left Tackle

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown pencils in the final starting spot along the offensive line

Christopher Hall

True Freshmen Who Will Be Difference Makers in 2020

There is a lot of talent in this freshmen class, but there are a few that are really sticking out to head coach Neal Brown

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia, Eastern Kentucky Time and TV Set

The Big 12 Conference releases the opening weekend TV selection for football

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Updated ESPN FPI has West Virginia Struggling in 2020

Can the Mountaineers prove the ESPN FPI matchup predictor wrong?

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

INSIDE SCOOP: Tavon Austin, Kevin White on the "Outside Looking In"

Two former Mountaineer receivers may not make the 49ers active roster

Schuyler Callihan