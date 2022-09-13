Skip to main content

NFL Twitter Reacts to Geno Smith Lighting Up the Broncos' Defense

Geno is off to one hell of a start in Seattle.

It's been eight years since former Mountaineer Geno Smith was a full-time starting quarterback in the NFL and tonight, he got his second chance as the leader of the Seattle Seahawks offense.

All eyes are on Russell Wilson and his return to the Pacific Northwest, but through nearly three quarters of play, Geno Smith has stolen the show. At the four-minute mark of the third quarter, Smith is 19-of-22 for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Media personalities, former NFL players, and many other celebrities have taken notice of Geno's big night.

The Seahawks currently lead the Broncos 17-13. You can tune into the game on ESPN or WATCHESPN.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

DSC_7547
Football

WVU Football Depth Chart: Towson

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19025161_168388579_lowres
Football

Neal Brown's Contract + Buyout

By Schuyler Callihan
Football

Shane Lyons Issues Statement on the WVU Football Program

By Christopher Hall
Big 12 Players of the Week - W2
Football

Big 12 Football Week 2 Honors

By Christopher Hall
DSC_8094
Football

Helmet Stickers: WVU's Top Performers in Week 2

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19021910_168388579_lowres
Football

New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_7931
Football

ESPN FPI Predicts West Virginia to Finish with Worst Record Since 1960

By Schuyler Callihan
Sep 10, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Turnovers Prove Costly in Mountaineers First Two Games

By Christopher Hall