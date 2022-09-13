NFL Twitter Reacts to Geno Smith Lighting Up the Broncos' Defense

It's been eight years since former Mountaineer Geno Smith was a full-time starting quarterback in the NFL and tonight, he got his second chance as the leader of the Seattle Seahawks offense.

All eyes are on Russell Wilson and his return to the Pacific Northwest, but through nearly three quarters of play, Geno Smith has stolen the show. At the four-minute mark of the third quarter, Smith is 19-of-22 for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Media personalities, former NFL players, and many other celebrities have taken notice of Geno's big night.

The Seahawks currently lead the Broncos 17-13. You can tune into the game on ESPN or WATCHESPN.

