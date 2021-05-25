Sports Illustrated home
OFFICIAL: Alek Manoah Promoted to Blue Jays

The big fella gets the call to the big leagues.
Former West Virginia pitcher Alek Manoah has been called up to the Toronto Blue Jays, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Manoah has been dominant in Triple-A with the Buffalo Bisons sporting a 3-0 record. He had an ERA of 0.50 and had a strikeout to walk ratio of 27:3 in 18 innings of work.

Per Rosenthal’s report, Manoah will make his MLB debut on Wednesday as he will start against the New York Yankees. 

