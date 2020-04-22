OFFICIAL: Former WVU QB Will Grier Changes Jersey Number

There hasn't been too much news lately surrounding Mountaineers in the Pros, that was until today. For those West Virginia fans out there that bought a Will Grier Carolina Panthers jersey, well, sorry, but you'll need to buy a new one to wear the right number.

In a release by the Carolina Panthers, Will Grier will be switching from No. 3 to his original No. 7 that he has worn throughout his entire career.

Grier started two games in his rookie season as a Panther and will be competing for the backup role with newly signed XFL star, P.J. Walker.

