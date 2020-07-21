MountaineerMaven
OFFICIAL: Kenny Robinson Signs Rookie Contract with Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

A few months ago, the Carolina Panthers used their fifth round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft on former West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson. On Monday, Robinson officially signed his rookie deal with the team.

Robinson played in 23 games at West Virginia, totaling 123 tackles, 7 interceptions, 7 pass deflections, and four tackles for loss.

After leaving West Virginia in the spring of 2019, Robinson elected not to transfer and instead play in the XFL to showcase his talents to NFL scouts while earning a paycheck. He was drafted by the St. Louis BattleHawks and emerged as one of the best secondary players in the league's short existence. He finished the season with 21 tackles, two interceptions and one sack.

Robinson will likely come off the bench to start the 2020 season, but should see a fair amount of playing time. The Panthers secondary is in pretty bad shape as it mainly consists of young and inexperienced players. Juston Burris and Tre Boston will almost certainly be the team's starters, but as the season progresses Robinson should be in line to start.

How do you think Kenny Robinson will do in his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

